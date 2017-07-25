Man arrested after 4 fires set near homeless encampments in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man after four fires were started near homeless encampments along the Burke-Gilman Trail.

Police said a mattress, trees, shrubs, a debris pile and plywood were set on fire just before midnight Monday between NW 36th and NW 42nd streets.

Nobody was hurt.

Officers said at one of the fires they saw a man running from the scene. He was carrying nunchucks and a lighter.

Investigators said it was not clear what if he was connected to any of the fires. He was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon.

Witnesses told police that there had been a dispute earlier involving a man with a lighter.