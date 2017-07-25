× Grey’s Anatomy is in Seattle filming an episode and social media is freaking out

SEATTLE – Try to contain yourself, Grey’s Anatomy fans: The cast is in town filming.

Social media in Seattle erupted Tuesday as fans realized the cast and crew were in town filming episodes of the show, which is set at a fictional Seattle hospital.

Actor Jason Winston George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on the show, posted a video on Twitter.

“We’re here trying to make some TV,” he said. “Disturbing the Seattle neighborhoods and whatnot with all of our Grey’s Anatomyishness.”

Fans had a heyday on social media.

THEY ARE FILMING THE 300TH EPISODE!!!! OH MY GOSH! FAN GIRL DOWN! BACK TO SEATTLE. Omg I'm crying #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ySgQW1ppIj — Court (@AnatomyMer93) July 25, 2017