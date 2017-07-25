Grey’s Anatomy is in Seattle filming an episode and social media is freaking out

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Actress Shonda Rhimes (L) and actress Ellen Pompeo attend the celebration of ABC's TGIT Line-up held at Gracias Madre on September 26, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Try to contain yourself, Grey’s Anatomy fans: The cast is in town filming.

Social media in Seattle erupted Tuesday as fans realized the cast and crew were in town filming episodes of the show, which is set at a fictional Seattle hospital.

Actor Jason Winston George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on the show, posted a video on Twitter.

“We’re here trying to make some TV,” he said. “Disturbing the Seattle neighborhoods and whatnot with all of our Grey’s Anatomyishness.”

Fans had a heyday on social media.