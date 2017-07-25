Grass fire burning near Woodinville homes
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A grass fire started Tuesday afternoon near some homes in Woodinville.
Firefighters said the fire was not immediately threatening homes — but there were some nearby.
Around 2:00 p.m., the fire was reportedly grass and vegetation on a hill east of Trilogy at Redmond Ridge.
Crews were calling for more resources.
A spokesperson for Woodinville Fire Department said the fire was burning in steep terrain right at the boundary with Redmond and Duvall fire departments.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.717928 -122.015745