× Grass fire burning near Woodinville homes

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A grass fire started Tuesday afternoon near some homes in Woodinville.

Firefighters said the fire was not immediately threatening homes — but there were some nearby.

Around 2:00 p.m., the fire was reportedly grass and vegetation on a hill east of Trilogy at Redmond Ridge.

Crews were calling for more resources.

A spokesperson for Woodinville Fire Department said the fire was burning in steep terrain right at the boundary with Redmond and Duvall fire departments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.