Clue left in hit-and-run on SR 167 may help driver

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A Lakewood woman is still shaken up and sore from a hit-and-run crash last Friday that left her without a car to get to and from work.

Susie Hernandez was driving on State Route 167 at milepost 12 in Algona to her grandmother’s 90th birthday when a truck slammed into her white 2001 Honda Accord from behind.

“All of a sudden, I looked in the mirror and this car was coming up pretty fast and I was sure I wasn’t going to get out of the way. I tried to get over to the side but I ended up getting hit anyway,” said Hernandez.

After the impact, the driver sped away.

“I was thinking to myself, I thought I was going to die and basically just started crying," said Hernandez.

The impact did reveal one clue as to who was behind the wheel. It left an imprint of a partial license plate number of C41.

Troopers say they are seeing more hit and runs lately.

"The people we catch. The people that we arrest for hit-and-run, a lot of them have the same story. They panic. They were scared. A lot of times, they have a suspended driver's license or don’t have a driver's license or didn’t have insurance," said Sgt. Greg Heidler.

Hernandez only had liability insurance on her vehicle.

“I probably have $50 to my name right now. I live paycheck to paycheck. Losing my car like that. How am I going to get another car?" said Hernandez.

A junk yard paid her $171 for the Accord. Still, she's grateful she survived the crash.

“I was lucky to get out of that. I think God was watching me," she said.

If you saw the crash or can identify the driver or have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect's truck, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.