× Tacoma police say estranged husband set fire to house with family inside

TACOMA, Wash. – A Tacoma man who police say burned down his home with his family inside was charged with arson on Monday, Pierce County prosecutor Mark Lindquists’s office said in a press release.

Kenneth Lewis Massey, 47, was charged with first-degree arson, domestic violence related, for the Sunday night fire. His wife and two children escaped unharmed.

Tacoma police were called to 4014 S. Warner St. Sunday night at about 10 p.m. as firefighters battled a fire.

Massey’s estranged wife said she was in the house with her 13- and 16-year-old daughters when they heard a crash and a snap, and saw fire pouring in through cracks in the front door.

The couple’s 13-year-old son was outside when the fire started, and said he saw his dad running away from the house.

Massey’s wife said the two were separated because of domestic-violence issues.

Police found Massey nearby a few minutes later, and said there was an “overwhelming odor of accelerants” coming from his body. They said his clothes were saturated with accelerants.

Massey’s bail was set at $200,000. Lindquist’s office said more charges are possible as the investigation progresses.