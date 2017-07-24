Meet Ruby, a Dog Looking for a Second Chance! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE-- This is Ruby, 5, she is a lab mix and is an upbeat, happy dog despite having a really difficult life so far.

"She is probably one of the most affectionate dogs I've had the pleasure to work with," said Kimberlee Zuckerman, an animal behavior coordinator with the Homeward Pet Adoption Center. "She's just one of those dogs that loves her people, she's so happy to be around you and greet you with big tail wags."

Zuckerman said Ruby was in Mississippi where she was rescued from a bad situation. From there a rescue stepped in and helped place Ruby in foster care, but after two years, she was transferred to Washington.

A perfect home for Ruby right now is one without kids, she would need to be the only pet and she does have a special diet. But the rescue said they'll give the adopter some food to take home and also help out with some training!

They said they're doing this all because Ruby is a special dog and deserves a second chance.

If you're interested in adopting Ruby, give the shelter a call to set up an appointment, the number is (425)-488-4444.