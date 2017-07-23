Wilson on reports of Seahawks discord: ‘We want to be great – that’s what it takes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Russell Wilson downplayed offseason stories alleging discord in the Seattle Seahawks’ locker room, saying it was mostly a result of fans’ and the media’s misunderstanding of the fierce competition common among high-level athletes.

“Rivalry’s a very strong word,” Wilson said of an ESPN story that described tension between the Seahawks’ offense and defense. “I’m not sure where that one comes from. I think more than anything, we’re all one unit. We’re all focused on making each other better. To rise to the occasion, you have to compete against each other, (and) you have to have the ability to push each other to ultimate limits. That’s what we want. That’s what we look forward to. We’re not going to shy away from that.

“We want to be great, and we want to make each other great. That’s what it takes.”

Wilson sat down for an exclusive interview with the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX, as the team prepares to begin training camp Sunday.

He said the team plans to win more Super Bowl championships, and that aggressive play on the practice field is a necessary part of the process.

“I think for the normal world, people don’t understand the competitive nature that we try to bring every day (and) that’s understandable,” he said. “I think for us though, to be elite, to be one of the best teams ever to play the game, and to be one of the best teams this year, we have to put that mentality out on the field together, and work together to be that. That’s a thing we embrace. We’re not scared of it.

“We love each other and we want to play and help each other’s families out and do as much as we can to hopefully bring as many rings in as we can.”

Make no mistake: Wilson said the Seahawks goal is to win, and to win a lot.

“We don’t play to come in second place – we come to win it all, and that’s what we’re excited about,” he said.

“… You talk about great teams, great players – we want to win multiple championships, we want to win the whole thing and we have no shyness about it. To be great, you have to think that way, you can’t shy away from it. There’s a sense of humility for sure, but there’s also a sense of confidence that you have to exude.”

