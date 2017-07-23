× Police arrest man in brutal rape of 83-year-old woman at assisted-living facility

SEATTLE — A man suspected of attacking and raping an 83-year-old woman at a SeaTac assisted-living facility was arrested at a light rail station on the University of Washington campus Saturday.

The 41-year-old man was arrested without incident shortly after 9 p.m. after UW officers were called to the light rail because a man was causing a disturbance.

Authorities say he has a violent history and was recently released from prison.

He is being held without bail at the King County Jail. His possible charges include rape, assault, and burglary.

It’s not clear what he was doing in the UW area.

On Thursday afternoon, an 83-year-old woman at Falcon Ridge Assisted-Living facility told staff that a man entered through a window in her room while she was watching TV. She said he hit her twice on the side of the head, then and sexually assaulted her.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News of the assault spread quickly to the senior community nearby.

The Falcon Ridge administration declined an interview, but sent out a statement that reads: "Out of respect for the privacy rights of our residents, we are not at liberty to discuss the circumstances at this time."