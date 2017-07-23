× Missing hiker and dog found alive in Olympic National Park after nearly a week

SEATTLE — A Port Angeles-area hiker and her dog were rescued Sunday after being stranded in Olympic National Park for nearly a week.

Sajean E. Geer was reported missing by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after no one had heard from her since July 17.

The 71-year-old suffered from dehydration and fatigue but had no apparent injuries at the time of the rescued. Geer was taken to the Olympic Medical Center as a precaution.

She was rescued approximately 10 miles south of Port Angeles in the Lillian River drainage off Obstruction Point Road.

Geer’s terrier-chihuahua named Yoda was also with her.

Geer told the Peninsula Daily she survived by drinking water she found nearby.