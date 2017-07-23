× Eight people found dead in semi truck trailer

San Antonio police found eight people dead in a semi truck trailer, parked in a Walmart parking lot early Sunday morning. Dozens more people in the trailer were dealing with heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures in the city soared into triple digits Saturday, and didn’t drop into the nineties until long after dark. It’s unclear how long the semi truck had been parked there, but investigators say it did not have working air conditioning. Someone from the truck approached a Walmart employee late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, asking for water. The employee gave them water and called 911. Police officers were the ones who found the people inside the tractor-trailer. First responders say they had to treat it as a mass-casualty situation.

“We treat it like you would do an airline crash,” said fire chief Charles Hood. “Each one of those persons has a number and a tag…we do know there were two school-age children who were transported.”

“If they would have spent another night in that environment, we would have had 38 people who would not have survived.” Hood added.

Investigators say this appears to be a case of human trafficking. Surveillance video shows people coming to meet the semi truck, and take people from the trailer. The semi truck driver has been arrested, and Department of Homeland Security is assisting in the investigation. The driver is expected to face state and federal charges.

Many of the people who survived the heat are in the hospital in serious or even critical condition, recovering from heat-related illnesses. First responders say there were so many victims, they had to be spread among seven different hospitals. Once they recover, those victims will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) according to San Antonio police.