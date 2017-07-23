Capitol Hill Block Party Day 2

Seattle – Capitol Hill was filled with music and sunshine on Saturday as the second day of the Capitol Hill Block party took place.

Saturday saw headliners Jai Wolf and Lord Huron on the main stage. While local favorites the Naked Giants rocked the Vera Stage. It was also a big night for Bellingham based Manatee Commune, as this was his first venture onto the Main Stage at Block Party. Needless to say he was ecstatic about this opportunity. A light airy synth sound with a pop feel, Manatee Commune’s sound is similar to fellow Bellingham band Odesza.

Playing on the Vera Stage the Seattle’s Naked Giants showed why they are one of the great newer bands of Seattle. Lead singer Grant gets deep into his guitar an almost trance like state ensues. If you have not seen them preform I recommend you take the time.

Tacoma Rap trio ILLFIGHTYOU took over Neumos on Saturday afternoon. With heavy baselines and an energetic stage presence its no wonder why these locals were invited to play at Block Party. Glenn Uglyfrank and Khris P are no strangers to playing the festival’s of the Northwest, they are coming off of playing the Upstream Music Festival this last May.

As I have I said in previous posts how nice it is to see the community of Seattle come together to enjoy our city, our music and each other. The Block Party is for all ages and as you can see from the gallery all ages came out. From moms to potential grandmas this is truly a come one come all event.