Capitol Hill Block Party Day 1

Seattle – It’s that time of year when Seattleites roll up their sleeves and prepare for another trek up Party Mountain to take part in the Capitol Hill Block Party.

This is the 21st year of the Block Party, which means it’s now old enough to go to all of its own stages. Friday night saw headliners Run the Jewels on the main stage and local acts like My Goodness and Pink Parts playing on the 21+ stages.

Music and a warm summer night brought the smiling crowds from the entire region to meet a few of their “neighbors”. This is a perfect way for all people to get out and take part in a long-standing community event. The Block party doesn’t have the big name cache of Bumbershoot or even Sasquatch but I think that’s what makes it so fun. The crowds are smaller but easily as if not more friendly.

One of the great thing about the Block Party is the in and out policy. This helps keeps food and drink prices down for the festivalgoers, plus being on Capitol Hill there is a bevy of great options for a festival break. If you have not stumbled into or out of The Block Party I recommend you check it, at least for a night.

Block Party runs throughout the weekend and will have Pike St. closed from Broadway to 12th. Traffic will be a bit thick in the area so I recommend avoiding driving there. If you do drive keep your eyes peeled for the excess pedestrians roaming the streets.

These are just a few of the images from Friday night.