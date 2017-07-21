Victor Gonzalez: DOC officers say high-violent Tri-Cities fugitive has history of carrying guns, doing meth

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

A High-Violent Offender the state says likes to pack heat and do meth — is wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Victor Gonzalez is breaking probation with the Department of Corrections for felony drug and gun busts in Franklin County.

He’s also has a warrant in Benton County for Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree.

DOC officers say he has strong ties to Kennewick and Pasco, but also has criminal convictions in Walla Walla County.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name – and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.