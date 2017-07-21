Proposal to overturn Burien’s sanctuary status qualifies for Nov. 7 ballot

SEATTLE — A proposed Proposition 1 to overturn the city of Burien’s sanctuary status has received enough valid voter signatures to be either placed before the City Council for adoption or put on the Nov. 7 ballot, King County Elections announced Friday.

There were 3,648 valid voter signatures on the petitions — 5 more than the 3,643 needed.

“The Burien City Council is required to take one of the following next steps: (1) adopt the proposed ordinance as set forth in the petition (which repeals Ordinance no. 651) or (2) pass a resolution submitting the measure to the County Elections office and asking that it be placed on the November 7, 2017 ballot. Because the second option must be completed by August 1, 2017, a special meeting will be scheduled to take place between July 24 and July 31, 2017,” King County Elections said.

The proposition would overturn Ordinance No. 651, adopted by the City Council on Jan. 9, that prohibits Burien city officials, including police, from inquiring into the citizenship, immigration status or religious affiliation or to work with federal immigration authorities to arrest people solely on their immigration status.