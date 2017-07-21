× Man accused of fleeing, ramming Pierce County cop cars while high on PCP

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington man accused of being high on PCP when he rammed two deputies’ cars during a police chase is facing multiple felony charges.

The 27-year-old man was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, but a Pierce County court commissioner ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation before arraignment.

The News Tribune reports the man is accused of leading authorities through a residential area at speeds of 60 mph on Wednesday before rolling his car four times.

Deputies say they asked the man why him why he eluded them and he admitted to being high on PCP.

The man suffered a broken nose and broken cheekbone as a result of his crash.