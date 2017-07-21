Going behind the biggest screen in baseball: Mariners Vision!

SEATTLE — If you’ve ever been to a Mariners game at Safeco Field, you know it’s all about watching the players on the field. But the action playing out above is a close second: The big screen (which happens to be the biggest in baseball) that shows everything from replays to the Hydro races… to even YOU if you play your cards right!

Turns out there’s an entire team behind Mariners Vision to make it all happen — both before and during the game. We take you behind the screen to see how it all works.

