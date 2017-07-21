Fugitives wanted in Idaho murder of Pullman man and Moscow carjacking

LATAH COUNTY, IDHAO – The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find two homicide suspects. Detectives are searching for Keagan Tennant pictured on the left and Matthew McKetta who are believed to be armed and dangerous. They may be driving a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Idaho plate IBX8758 taken during a carjacking in Moscow last night.

Investigators from the Pullman Police Department are assisting the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and the Moscow Police Department in locating the two men police say are responsible for the recent shooting death of an 18-year-old Pullman man a wooded area near Troy, Idaho.