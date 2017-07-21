Expect delays on I-90 as crews repair sinkhole in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — It might look like a small sinkhole from above, but crews say underneath the freeway the hole opens up to about 10 feet deep and 20 feet wide.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews are at the scene working to repair the hole. It’s located in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near SR 900.

@wsdot is working to repair a sinkhole discovered in the EB lanes of I-90 near SR 900. Right lane blocked. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/WYE7MdhbFw — Andrew Padula (@AndrewPadula) July 21, 2017

Crews are filling the hole with a concrete solution.

The right lane and shoulder are blocked off and drivers should be aware of possible additional lane closures as crews bring in equipment.

Officials expected to be working on repairs all day Friday.

There is a sinkhole in the right lane of EB I-90 at SR 900 in #Issaquah. Maintenance working to repair. Expect lengthy closure, avoid area. pic.twitter.com/9DmtckoExQ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 21, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.