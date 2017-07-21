Expect delays on I-90 as crews repair sinkhole in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — It might look like a small sinkhole from above, but crews say underneath the freeway the hole opens up to about 10 feet deep and 20 feet wide.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews are at the scene working to repair the hole. It’s located in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near SR 900.
Crews are filling the hole with a concrete solution.
The right lane and shoulder are blocked off and drivers should be aware of possible additional lane closures as crews bring in equipment.
Officials expected to be working on repairs all day Friday.
