Dry streak continues: No rain at Sea-Tac for 34 days!

We can add another dry day to the stretch for Seattle. No rain officially at Sea-Tac on Thursday — so our dry streak continues.

Friday will mark day 34 without measurable rain!

Even Phoenix has measured about half an inch of rain this month.

S/O to our awesome intern for finding this AMAZING shot. How beautiful is this?! 🌥️⛰️🎈 pic.twitter.com/b7fqeECbM5 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 21, 2017

There are a ton of events outdoors this weekend too! The Mariners are in town vs. the Yankees, and the Sounders at home Sunday vs. the San Jose Earthquakes (catch the match on JOEtv). The WNBA All Star Game is at the Key Arena — plus the Bite of Seattle will be in full swing!

Today: Partly cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny. Late in the day, almost to midnight, we’ll see a front bring some light rain showers to the north coast and areas north of Arlington up toward Bellingham. Highs 75-78. Lows drop to near 60.

Saturday & Sunday: Very warm, highs in the upper 70’s to 80’s. Mostly sunny after local morning clouds. Saturday the north coast will be brushed with light rain showers. Sunday a risk of thunderstorms for the Cascade mountains and breezy north wind through the sound. Overnights in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Warm and mostly sunny; high clouds increase Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the Cascades. Highs in the 80’s.

The rest of the week: Looks like we’ll cool down back to the comfortable 70s with a pattern we’ll all find quite familiar: morning clouds and afternoon sun.