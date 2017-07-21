Criminal jewelry-stealing couple: Help ID crooks who swiped several engagement rings from Olympia store

WANTED IN OLYMPIA —

Take a look at these two lovebirds — who could soon be jailbirds!

Officers say they came into a jewelry store in downtown Olympia to look at engagement rings. Police say the man noticed some rings in a pouch sitting out on the display counter and quickly pocketed them — stealing five engagement rings. What he probably didn’t know is that the center stones were cubic zirconia rather than a diamond — that’s common for a large setting – still, each ring is valued at between $1,050 and $3,150 each.

They may be lucky in love, but could be spending their honeymoon in lockup!

If you know their names, Crime Stoppers of South Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information.