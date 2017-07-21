× Check your Lotto tickets! Washington’s Lottery says $9.4 million prize unclaimed

Check. Your. Tickets!

Washington’s Lottery says a Lotto ticket from a July 1, 2017 drawing worth $9.4 million has not been claimed.

Officials want players to check their tickets to see if they’re the lucky winner.

The winning ticket was sold in Poulsbo, and this is the largest Lotto jackpot in the last 5 years!

The winning numbers from the drawing are 01-08-09-21-22-30.

“The winner can claim their prize from any Washington’s Lottery regional office until it expires on December 28, 2017. Washington’s Lottery’s Federal Way Regional Office is nearest to Poulsbo and is located at 33701 9th Ave. S. Federal Way, WA 98003. “When Washington’s Lottery prizes go unclaimed, one-third of the money goes to the Economic Strategic Reserve Account for promoting economic development. The remaining two-thirds is used for future lottery prizes.”

