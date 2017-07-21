American Flag thief: Help Kirkland Police ID crook who stole ‘Old Glory’ from business right before 4th of July

WANTED IN KIRKLAND —

The U.S. Flag: We pledge allegiance to it. It’s the symbol of our American pride and freedom — and that’s why it’s so disgusting to see one stolen from a Kirkland business.

Police are hoping you can identify this suspect who needs a harsh lesson in respect.

Watch the video below and take a good look at the thief wearing a hat, white t-shirt and shorts as he skulks up to a Kirkland business in the middle of the night to steal an American Flag that’s one of two that employees at Crosby and Associates on Lake Washington Blvd. hang outside their business for the 4th of July. “It upsets us quite a bit,” said Chris Wille, who works in the building. We take quite a bit of pride and value in this and just the fact that is, you know, the American Flag, it even upsets you a little bit more.”

Wille says the flag is 10’ by 15’ and worth more than $650, but it's not the money that bothers them. “His demeanor on it. Obviously doesn`t have that much care or respect for other people`s property, even to the extent of letting the American Flag drop on the ground, you know, we always try to make sure as we raise and drop it that we don`t disrespect the flag itself."

This crook wasn't alone. He arrived with two other people in what Kirkland Police think is an early to mid-2000's silver Honda Pilot.

Surveillance video shows them pull through the parking garage before stopping in the back. “Only one subject walks up and actually takes the flag, so there potentially is an accomplice to the incident,” said Kirkland Police Cpl. Eric Karp.

Fortunately, officers do have a pretty good luck at the suspect and his clothes, including the pair of Nikes he wore. "Someone knows who did this, so we hope the public is able to identify the person and provide any information to the Kirkland Police Department, so that we can follow up on this investigation, recover the flag for this business and hold these people accountable for what they`ve done,” said Cpl. Karp.

Wille says they'd like to see the thieves caught, but would be just as happy if they returned the flag. “Ultimately it comes down to we just want the flag back, so really that`s what we care about.”

If you can tell Kirkland Police who the flag thief is, or how to locate the SUV, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App. You'll get paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.