83-year-old Woman Raped at SeaTac Assisted Living Facility

SeaTac, Wash. – Tonight an 83-year-old woman is recovering after being beaten and raped in her own home. The woman lives at Falcon Ridge Assisted Living in SeaTac. Thursday afternoon she told staff the suspect entered through a window and sexually assaulted her.

“That man comes over to her, hits her on the side of the head twice. She kind of forgets what happens at that point, maybe she lost consciousness, but she does feel that he, at that point, sexually assaulted her,” said King Co. Sheriff Sergeant Jason Houck.

“83 years old? That’s terrible. I mean she’s there for a reason,” said 75 year old Clarissa who lives nearby the facility.

News of the assault spread quickly to the senior community nearby the facility especially since there haven’t been any arrests.

“Oh what a coward! Just my God! He just has no conscience. That’s all there is to do it, you know that?” asked Clarissa.

Falcon Ridge Administration declined an interview, but sent out a statement that reads:

“Security cameras are visible outside the facility, but the sheriff’s office declined to tell Q13 News if there’s surveillance video of the assault or the suspect.”

“I have a 93 year old grandpa. I can’ imagine doing something to anybody let alone an 83 year old woman. Obviously this person is sick. This person is dangerous and they need to be found,” said Sgt. Houck.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’8, with a slender yet strong build. The victim says he escaped through the same window he entered. King County Sheriff K-9’s tried to trace his scent but were unsuccessful.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. Tips can remain anonymous.