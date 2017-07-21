83-year-old woman beaten, sexually assaulted in her assisted living facility in SeaTac, police say

SEATTLE — An 83-year-old woman was “brutally assaulted” and raped in her assisted living facility room in SeaTac by a man who came in through an open window, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the assisted living facility in the 21200 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac for a report of a rape.

The victim had suffered serious head injuries and showed signs of having been sexually assaulted, the sheriff’s office said. She was transported to a local hosital for evaluation and treatment.

“When Deputies were able to speak with the victim she told them that prior to calling for help she had been in her room, alone, watching TV, with the window open when she heard a noise by the window. She told deputies when she looked toward the window she saw the suspect taking the screen off and climbing through,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Once inside the room, the suspect came over to the chair she was sitting in and hit her several times on the side of the head then wrapped his hands around her throat and strangled her before sexually assaulting her.”

When the assault was over, the sheriff’s office said, the intruder “made some demands of the victim about what she did and didn’t do next before he left out of the same window he had entered through.” Detectives said that out of fear, the victim waited several minutes before screaming for help.

A K-9 unit was called to try to track the suspect, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.