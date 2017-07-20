Thurston County sheriff’s detectives investigating alleged rape in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating an alleged rape in the Clearwood community of Yelm.

A woman reported that on early Wednesday, she wandered away from a group of friends who were hanging out in the area of Sunset Beach and began walking down a nearby trail, when she was raped by an unknown male.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 40 years old, 6-foot-3 and weighing about 250 pounds. He was reported to be clean shaven with dark eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you have information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Jamie Gallagher at (360) 786-5610 or email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us