Suspects’ haul in grab-and-dash at Edmonds store? $300 in toothbrushes

EDMONDS, Wash. — Three suspects were caught on camera as they hit a Rite Aid on Highway 99 in Edmonds.

Their haul — about $300 worth of expensive toothbrushes.

They were together, working together. They come in within 30 seconds of each other. They know exactly where they’re going, what they’re looking for,” an Edmonds police Sgt. Shane Hawley said. “They end up leaving with about $300 worth of merchandise. They crash the front door. They run out together and nobody has that good of oral hygiene that they need $300 worth of tooth products.

“So, you know, it’s a business for them. That’s what they do. They’re going to turn around and sell it and make money off it. It’s basically a job for them.”

Detectives believe the suspects are all 18 to 20 years of age.

If you know any of their names, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.