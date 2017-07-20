× Storm’s Sue Bird comes out as gay, says she’s dating Reign’s Megan Rapinoe

SEATTLE – It’s not every day that the best players on two teams in the same town announce they’re dating.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird gave an interview to ESPN that went online Thursday, in which she came out as gay and said she’s dating Seattle Reign and U.S. national team player Megan Rapinoe.

“I’m gay. Megan’s my girlfriend,” Bird reportedly said. “These aren’t secrets to people who know me. I don’t feel like I’ve not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you’re not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it’s this secret. That was never the case for me.”

Bird, 36, is a 10-time All-Star, four-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion who has played her entire career with the Storm after being drafted first overall in 2002.

Rapinoe has played midfield and wing for the Reign since 2013, and has been a member of the national team since 2006.

“It’s happening when it’s happening because that’s what feels right,” Bird told ESPN. “So even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn’t right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It’s my journey.”