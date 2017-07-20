Reward offered for ID of armed robber at Everett convenience store (VIDEO)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN EVERETT -- Everett Police are trying to ID this armed robbery suspect with the small tattoos on top of his pointer and middle fingers on his left hand and possibly one on the left side of his neck.

At about 11:30 am on June 30th, he used a black semi-auto handgun to hold up the Food Mart at 6901 Broadway Ave.

Surveillance video shows him point the gun directly at the employee and order her to put money from the cash register in a bag. He also demanded a pack of Marlboro “Black” cigarettes before leaving.

The suspect is described as white, 20-36 years old, about 5’10” tall and 170 pounds, with short dark/ reddish hair and long sideburns. At the time of the incident, he wore a two-tone baseball cap with sunglasses resting on top, gray hoodie, black shirt with an orange design, and gray cargo pants.

Anyone with information about this incident or knows the suspect is asked to call the Everett Police TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You must submit the information to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.