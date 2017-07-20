× Oregon Humane Society to welcome dog who was intentionally set on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A dog is safe and will soon be up for adoption in Portland after she suffered severe burns.

Amber, a 2-year-old 60-pound pit bull mix, will arrive at the Oregon Humane Society Thursday afternoon from Yreka, California.

She is the victim of “horrendous abuse,” OHS said. In April, Amber was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire. Due to her injuries, she had to have major portions of her ears amputated.

According to OHS, Amber’s abuser pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges and is now receiving mental health care.

“We’re happy to say yes to Amber, and are very confident we’ll find a loving family to give her a fresh start in life,” said OHS President and CEO Sharon Harmon.

When Amber received treatment at the Siskiyou Humane Society, she was described as “a complete sweetheart who loves to give and receive affection, is very smart and focused with training, is a huge submissive grinner and loves to play with other dogs.”

OHS expects to open its doors to Amber around 3:30 p.m. and she is expected to be listed as available for adoption in the coming days.

All animals available for adoption can be viewed on OregonHumane.org.