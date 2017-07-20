O.J. Simpson granted parole

Marlins trade RHP David Phelps to Mariners for 4 prospects

Posted 11:23 AM, July 20, 2017, by

David Phelps #41 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins have traded right-hander David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez.

Also going to the Marlins in the deal Wednesday are right-handed pitching prospects Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller, and Lukas Schiraldi.

Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 games and 47 innings this season, all out of the bullpen. He’s a six-year veteran with 64 career starts.

Hernandez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, is batting .259 in 31 games in the minors this year. He’ll be assigned to short-season Single-A Batavia.

The Mariners shored up their bullpen Thursday at the start of a 10-game homestand that begins against the New York Yankees and leads into the trade deadline.