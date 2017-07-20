× Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington kills himself

LOS ANGELES — Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life on Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner told the Associated Press.

According to TMZ, Bennington hanged himself at a home in Palos Verdes Estates in the Los Angeles area.

His body was found just before 9:00 a.m.

The singer struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for years.

Bennington was friends with Soundgarden lead signer Chris Cornell, who killed himself earlier this year. Thursday would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Bennington was married and had six children from two relationships.

Linkin Park has hit songs including “Numb,” “Breaking The Habit,” and “In The End.”

