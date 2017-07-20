Father, 4-year-old boy killed in Auburn fourplex fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A father and his 4-year-old son were killed overnight in a fire at an Auburn fourplex.

Firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of O St NE to the report of people trapped inside a fire.

Fire crews said police arrived at the scene first but without proper equipment were unable to rescue them.

ATF helping investigation into fire that killed dad and 4-yr. old boy at 4-plex in Auburn #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/QCVOu2zXHf — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 20, 2017

Four other families made it out of the building safely.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is providing aid to the displaced families.