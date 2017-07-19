× Tacoma street honors fallen police officer Reginald Gutierrez

TACOMA, Wash. — A street in front of a Tacoma Police Department substation has a new name. It pays tribute to Reginald Gutierrez, an officer killed in the line of duty last year.

On Wednesday, fellow officers unveiled the new street sign at East 56th, naming a road in Stewart Heights Park, Reginald Gutierrez Lane.

A gunman shot and killed Gutierrez in a domestic disturbance as he warned his partner and another woman to get out of the house.

Gutierrez was based at the substation and often visited with kids in the park.

“My brother wasn’t only a police officer. He was a very proud father. He was my best friend. I miss him terribly. He did love his job. And he was very good at it,” Gutierrez sister Antoinette said at the unveiling.

Police Chief Don Ramsdell proposed the name change and Metro Parks Tacoma approved it unanimously.

Officer Gutierrez leaves behind three daughters and a granddaughter.

The 48-year-old officer had been with Tacoma Police since 1999.