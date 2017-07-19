× Scattered showers Thursday at the coast, foothills and north of Seattle

SEATTLE — It has been a dry summer. At midnight the Seattle area would have gone 32nd consecutive day without rain at SeaTac Airport, but that could all change tomorrow (Thursday).

Q13 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says Thursday will start out cloudy to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers are expected, but mainly at the coast, north of Seattle, in the Cascades and foothills.

But don’t expect there to be a ton of rain. “Rain amounts will be extremely light and gardens will need watering despite the showers,” Rebecca warns.

To tie the dry weather record there can be no more than a “trace of rain” in the gauge at SeaTac airport through August 7.

Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 60s, with lows in the 50s.

The weekend!

Friday: Cloudy early becoming partly to mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Warming up to 80° under mostly sunny skies Saturday.

Sunday: A gradual marine push brings slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s with areas of morning clouds.