Park Ranger goes crabbing off Whidbey Island and finds Jesus

WHIDBEY ISLAND — Regis Swanson went crabbing with friends on Monday for the first time this season in Crescent Harbor off Whidbey Island. “It was kind of fun. Just a beautiful day,” said Swanson.

She says they weren’t having much luck until she pulled in the basket and flipped over one of the crabs. “I couldn’t believe it. Jesus was staring back at me,” said Swanson.

As a park ranger, she’s used to taking lots of photos of things she sees in nature but this was the first time she found Jesus. “Some people might look at the bigger picture but I think it is the simple little things you have to appreciate,” said Swanson.

As for the Jesus crab, she put her back in the water. After all, “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy,” said Jesus. ​