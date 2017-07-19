× Man shot as nearly 30 rounds fired overnight in Seattle park

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot late Tuesday in Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park.

Officers were called around 11:50 p.m. to the report of shots fired inside the park. When they arrived, a man approached them saying he had been shot in the back. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police say they recovered nearly 30 rounds from the park, including 21 rifle rounds and six .380 rounds.

Witnesses told investigators that there was a disturbance in the park just before a man took out a rifle and started firing. That’s when a second man pulled out a handgun and returned fire.

SPD gang units are investigating the case.