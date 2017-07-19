Firefighters searching for missing woman after fire at Federal Way home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Firefighters are searching for an elderly woman missing in a house fire in a Federal Way neighborhood.

Crews were called around 5:00 a.m. to the 700 block of SW 310th St.

Officials say they're not sure if the elderly woman who lives there was home when the fire began. They searched through two bedrooms and did not find her.

Investigators will be working to figure out why and where the fire began and double-check the rest of the house for the missing woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated.