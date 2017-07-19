Bremerton man gets 5 years to life for child molestation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 26-year-old Bremerton man has been sentenced to a minimum of over five years after pleading guilty to child molestation.

The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that court documents show Justin Bryant was charged with assaulting a teen known to him and confessed when questioned.

He was investigated by Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives and investigators with Naval Criminal Investigative Service in part while Bryant was a sailor aboard the USS Stennis.

Court documents say the assaults came to the attention of Kitsap County authorities after the youth was interviewed by school officials in another county, who noticed self-inflicted wounds on her arms.

At the conclusion of his sentence, Bryant’s case will go before a review board which will determine his release. If released, he will be under Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.