Bail set at $10,000 for man who reportedly confessed to fatal hit-and-run of Navy veteran

EVERETT, Wash. — Marysville police say the driver accused of running over and killing a Navy veteran told detectives he knew he had hit somebody so he panicked and sped away from the scene.

Randy Keith, 60, made his first appearance in Snohomish County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The judge found probable cause to hold him for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run death.

Police say Keith was driving his work truck on July 6 when he hit 53-year-old Scott Williams at the 4th Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 in Marysville.

Police got surveillance video of the truck and said a police sergeant spotted the vehicle Tuesday morning and pulled it over. Detectives say Keith confessed to the hit-and-run and said he planned to take what he had done to his grave.

The judge set bail at $10,000.