Wife of senator on military duty set to fill in for him in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Republican Sen. John Braun’s wife is set to be sworn in as a temporary senator Tuesday in order to fill in for him while he’s on military training for the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Marlo Braun, a Republican from Centralia, was set to be sworn in on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon. The move comes following majority approval by county officials in District 20 of a request of her husband, who invoked a little-used provision for a fill-in so his district wouldn’t go unrepresented during the final days of the third special session that ends Thursday. Lawmakers are still working to try and reach a deal on both a two-year capital budget and a water rights bill.

The last time a temporary senator was sworn in under the provision was in 2005, when Spokane Republican John Wyss served three days for then-Sen. Brad Benson, a major in the Air National Guard.

Previous to that, then-Sen. Mike Kreidler, now the state insurance commissioner, stepped aside for part of a year in 1991 when he was called up to reserve duty during Desert Storm. He was replaced by his wife, Lela.

The state statute allows for elected officials to be temporarily replaced if they are called up to active service or training. Under the language of the resolution adopted by the counties, Marlo Braun was retroactively appointed to the Senate as of the time her husband’s duty started, on July 15. Her appointment runs until “approximately Sunday.”

Lewis and Thurston counties voted in favor of the appointment on Monday, and Clark county voted Tuesday. However, a mix-up in Cowlitz County on Tuesday is leading to a revote on Wednesday, after commissioners mistakenly voted for Chehalis attorney and former lawmaker J. Vander Stoep. Braun had originally selected him as his replacement, but Vander Stoep was not available, thus leading to the request for Marlo Braun to step in. Cowlitz officials said they did not see the follow-up request for the change. However, because the required majority was already met, Marlo Braun could still be sworn in before Cowlitz’s revote.