Space Needle undergoing seismic upgrades

SEATTLE — Starting Tuesday night, crews will work to make the Space Needle safer during a major seismic event.

The 55-year-old structure was designed with plenty of strength, but the new upgrades will improve the needle’s ability to withstand a strong earthquake.

Space Needle officials say workers will be installing steel splices in the tower’s core.

The work will take place between midnight and 8 a.m. throughout most of the summer.

Officials say people may see sparks or flashes of light during the process as the project calls for a significant amount of welding.

Space Needle to get $100 million renovation

The Space Needle is set to undergo a major multi-year renovation, bringing floor-to-ceiling glass to both the observation deck and restaurant.

Construction on the privately funded renovation will begin in September and the initial phase should be finished by June 2018.

The project is estimated to cost $100 million.

