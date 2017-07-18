× SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP TICKETS INSTAGRAM GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

1. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. SWEEPSTAKES DATES: The sweepstakes entry period will only be permitted during the following dates listed below:

· Contest 1: 7/19/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 2: 7/20/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 3: 7/21/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 4: 7/22/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 5: 7/23/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 6: 7/24/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 7: 7/25/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 8: 7/26/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 9: 7/27/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 10: 7/28/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

· Contest 11: 7/29/17 – beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm

3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, go to the Q13 FOX Instagram page (www.instagram.com/q13fox). Next, you must like the Training Camp photo posted, leave the corresponding emojis in the comments section and follow Q13 FOX. If you don’t already have a Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com to create one. It is free to create an account. You also must have a mobile device that supports the Instagram application on or before July 19, 2017. Entries are limited to one entry per person/Instagram account. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an Instagram account by Instagram. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

4. ELIGIBILITY: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal US residents residing within the KCPQ viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of contest entry date. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsors. Employees of Sponsors and their parent companies, participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of the Seattle Seahawks and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZE:

a. Each entry will be assigned a number and KCPQ will pick one random number and entrant with corresponding number will win, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Instagram account where they can be notified, and KCPQ will attempt to notify winner via that account. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). If KCPQ cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

b. Schedule of contest dates with corresponding tickets is listed below.

1. Contest 1: 7/19/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 1

2. Contest 2: 7/20/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 2

3. Contest 3: 7/21/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 3

4. Contest 4: 7/22/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 4

5. Contest 5: 7/23/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 5

6. Contest 6: 7/24/17 – Two (2) Passes to Training Camp Day 6

7. Contest 7: 7/25/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 7

8. Contest 8: 7/26/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 8

9. Contest 9: 7/27/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 9

10. Contest 10: 7/28/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 10

11. Contest 11: 7/29/17 – Two (2) passes to Training Camp Day 11

6. PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: Winner is subject to verification by KCPQ of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must provide first name, last name and email address, which will allow the winner to be registered for the event. Selected winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting).

7. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow Sponsor to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on their Instagram account, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the contest, without additional compensation.

b. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST, AND KCPQ reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

c. KCPQ is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Contest or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Contest and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KCPQ to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KCPQ in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent KCPQ’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

d. KCPQ reserves the right to delay Contest announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Contest events, and/or modify Contest deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

e. KCPQ is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Contest or any advertising materials for the Contest, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsor, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Contest, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

f. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

g. This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ, as posted on the KCPQ website at http://www.kcpq.com/privacypolicy.

8. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX ATTN: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Tickets, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 by October 19, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.