Scam targets hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy is warning customers after receiving nearly 200 reports of scammers trying to get money from their customers.

According to PSE, six customers have already fallen victim and paid the thieves’ demands.

The scammers use a sophisticated phone technology to alter caller ID, so it looks like the call is coming from PSE. The scammers threaten to shut off the customer’s energy service within an hour if they don’t provide a prepaid card or money transfer.

PSE wants customers to know it will never ask customers to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

Here’s more information from PSE:

PSE customers receive several communications related to bill payment before any disruption in service.

When it comes to bill payment calls, PSE’s vendors do not call after noon on Saturdays and do not make any calls on Sundays; any calls during those periods are definite red flags.

Customers with concerns about a call to pay their bill should hang up and contact PSE directly at 1-888-225-5773.

PSE urges customers to report suspicious, fraudulent calls and emails to the Washington Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.