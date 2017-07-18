Former foster son of Seattle’s Ed Murray speaks out about alleged sexual abuse

PORTLAND — The Portland-area man who says he was sexually abused by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray while he was in foster care in the 1980s spoke out Tuesday in an interview with KPTV in Portland.

“Mayor Murray is a child molester,” said Jeff Simpson, who told FOX 12 that Murray began abusing him beginning when he was 13. “The worst things that you can think of were what Ed has done to me.”

Newly found records from 1984 show that Oregon Department of Human Services caseworkers believed Simpson’s claims and recommended Murray “never again be utilized as a certified CSD resource for children.”

Prosecutors, however, did not find enough evidence to charge Murray. And Murray has repeatedly denied the allegations.

But Simpson insisted, "I am not lying." And referring to at least two other men who have accused Murray of sexual abuse, Simpson said, "We, as Ed's victims, are not lying."

According to KPTV, Simpson hopes the newly released records will lead to some kind of action; a closure of sorts he’s been seeking for more than 30 years.

“By me continuing and not saying something, other people’s children might be in danger, and that is not acceptable. Absolutely not acceptable,” Simpson said. “The people of Seattle deserve much better. They deserve to know the truth.”