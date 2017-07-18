× Chelan County fugitive who fled with his two children arrested in Phoenix

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a man who has two outstanding felony warrants and who fled with his two young children on May 29 was arrested in Phoenix on Monday and his kids are safe.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the felony warrants or what Valdes is accused of doing.

On May 29, the sheriff’s office said, Sergio Valdes, 28, was “involved in an altercation at the Slide Waters amusement park in Chelan. He fled the scene and took with him his two youngest children” — 18-month-old Casper and 6-month-old Aviahna.

“The Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit also worked with the National Center for missing and exploited children and Washington’s Most Wanted to try to locate Valdes and the children,” Chelan County Brian Burnett said.

“The Pacific Northwest Offender Task Force than worked with another Marshal’s Task Force in Phoenix and were able to successfully locate and arrest Valdes” in Phoenix, Burnett said. “Both children were located in good health and were taken into protective custody.

“Arrangements are being made to transport Valdes back to Chelan County when he will be charged with Custodial Interference 1st degree, a felony, and other crimes. Valdes is also awaiting his sentencing in Douglas County for crimes he was convicted of prior to fleeing the Slide Waters incident.,” Burnett said.