60-year-old Puyallup man arrested for fatal Marysville hit-and-run

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 60-year-old Puyallup man was arrested for the fatal hit-and-run of Navy veteran Scott Williams.

Williams was struck on July 6 at the intersection of 4th Street and the Interstate 5 northbound on-ramp in Marysville.

Surveillance video showed three vehicles drove past Williams’ body after he was struck around 4:30 a.m

Police say the suspect worked as a delivery driver in the Marysville area. He originally told investigators he didn’t hit anything, but after seeing damage to his truck he told police it was “probably him.”

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for the charges of Vehicular Homicide and Felony Hit-and-Run. His name will be made public when he appears in court.

Marysville police are still investigating the collision. Any tips can be called into the Marysville Police Investigators at 360.363.8350

