Trump calls for repeal of U.S. health care law without immediate replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation’s current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a “clean slate.”

Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure.

Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, “Dems will join in!”

Republican lawmakers have spent the past several months working, unsuccessfully, to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package.