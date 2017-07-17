Teen killings: Have you seen man in this sketch?

Just over five months ago, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German were found dead in Delphi, Indiana, after the teenagers went on a hike.

Indiana State Police released a cell phone photo and audio recording of a person they believe to be the suspect.

Police have not had any luck making an arrest. Monday, they released a composite sketch of the suspect and again asked the public’s help in identifying the man.

Girls went for a hike

Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were found slain near a hiking trail on February 14. Police say Libby had taken cell phone video of the suspect shortly before they were killed.

From that, they issued the grainy photo of someone who seems like a white man in blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.

They also released audio of a man’s voice that the phone video had captured. The words “down the hill” are heard.

The friends and fellow softball players had been dropped off the day before near an abandoned rail bridge over a creek, police said. They were found near a trail about a half-mile away near their hometown of Delphi, with 2,800 residents 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The suspect sketch

The person in the sketch is described as a white male between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair and unknown eye color, a news release Monday said. This sketch depicts a hat that may not be accurate. State police ask that people focus on the man’s facial features.

The drawing is the result of information received during the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the murders or the suspect to call an anonymous tip line at 844-459-5786 or e-mail abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

A reward of more than $230,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.