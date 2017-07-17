Surveillance video shows vehicle slam into car at Federal Way gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A suspected DUI driver lost control and slammed into another car and gas pump early Monday along Pacific Highway.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a car was speeding down S 272nd St., lost control and drove through a fence into an Arco parking lot. The car rolled over slamming into another car -- pushing that vehicle into a gas pump.

Firefighters rescued the driver from the first vehicle. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Investigators said the suspect showed signs of intoxication.

Nobody else was hurt.