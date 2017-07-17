Seattle city councilmember urges Ed Murray to consider stepping down as mayor

SEATTLE — Two of the people running to replace Ed Murray as Seattle’s mayor are calling on him to resign immediately, and now a city councilmember also said Murray needs to consider stepping down.

The statements come after a report from our news partner The Seattle Times in which newly uncovered documents reveal Oregon child welfare investigators concluded Murray did sexually abuse a foster son in the 1980s.

“The CPS workers there concluded that the abuse is real. And then we’ve seen Ed Murray’s response, again denying. again with the victim-blaming,” said former mayor and current mayoral candidate Mike McGinn. “To see somebody in a position of authority using his authority in this way — it’s not right. The other thing I know is being mayor is a full-time job, which takes 100 percent focus.”

Former state representative Jessyn Farrell’s campaign for mayor says she is also calling on Murray to resign.

The mayor has repeatedly called the abuse allegations false, and says these newly released documents do not change that.

On Monday, Councilmember Gonzalez released a statement asking Murray to consider stepping down as mayor:

“I am, however, now deeply concerned about this Mayor’s ability to continue leading the Executive branch in light of the recently released documents. While the caseworker’s report is not proof of criminal guilt, the gravity of the materials in the findings and the continued attention these issues will receive, raise questions about the ability of the Mayor, his office, his Department heads and senior management to remain focused on the critical issues facing our city. As a result, I am asking the Mayor to consider stepping down as Mayor and to work collaboratively with a subcommittee of the City Council to craft an Executive Leadership Transition Strategy. “If the Mayor continues to serve as Mayor, then by no later than July 24, 2017, the City Council should convene its own committee to determine if a transition in Executive leadership is merited under these circumstances. “A collaborative approach is my preferred approach but the leadership of this City, including the Mayor, must proceed in a manner that will balance the ongoing need to effectively govern while acknowledging the grave harm caused by proceeding with a status-quo mentality. This situation is unprecedented in our city’s history. We cannot pretend otherwise.”

Q13 News has been reaching out to other councilmembers to get their positions on the matter:

Tim Burgess on Murray: Come January 1st we will have a new mayor. Preaches caution about moving forward. — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) July 17, 2017

Debora Juarez on Murray: "I'm most concerned about the levy." Says it's possible to forgive but not forget. — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) July 17, 2017

Council Chair Bruce Harrell on calls for Murray resignation: "Is he showing up every day doing the job?" Law department looking at it Monday — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) July 17, 2017

You can read Gonzalez’ full statement below: